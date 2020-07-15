Faithful camel walks alone for seven days to find former owners

A loyal camel walked in the desert alone for seven days to find its former owners.

Heart-warming footage shows the camel returning to its former owners in China ‘s Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday after walking over 62 miles trying to find home.

The camel was said to have been covered in scars after trudging through sharp fences and busy highways.After walking over 62 miles for seven days, the injured animal was finally spotted by a local herdsman who took the camel home to look after while trying to find its owner.

The animal escaped from its new owner’s farm and walked over 100 kilometres (62 miles) to look for its old keepers after ‘missing home terribly’, reported the local media.

The camel was said to have been covered in scars after trudging through sharp fences and busy highways.

The camel’s new keeper then went to the herdsman’s home to retrieve the livestock after discovering the event.Upon hearing about its arduous journey, the couple who sold the camel said that they were deeply touched by the animal’s loyalty.

They decided to contact the new owner to buy the camel back again. They agreed on a deal of using another camel to exchange the animal.The couple is seen in a touching video wrapping Hada, a traditional Mongolian ceremonial scarf, around the camel’s neck, meaning that the animal is becoming part of the family.

Upon hearing about its arduous journey, the couple who sold the camel said that they were deeply touched. The camel is pictured in Inner Mongolia after its former owners bought it backThe couple told Chinese media that they planned to keep the camel and let it roam freely outdoors. The picture shows the camel being led home by its former owners in Bayan Nur

The couple told Chinese media that they planned to keep the camel and let it roam freely outdoors.’We won’t do anything to it. I would not sell it for anything,’ the husband toldPear Video.The story has touched tens of millions of Chinese web users after the footage was shared on social media.

Comments

comments