Faizabad sit-in: Islamabad traffic police issue diversion plan

ISLAMABAD: A massive traffic jam was witnessed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday due to a sit-in by the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) at Faizabad Interchange.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on major thoroughfares of the twin cities as the traffic gridlock piled misery on commuters. Authorities have installed blockades at the entry points of the capital to stop the protesters from entering the city.

Owing to the sit-in, the capital’s traffic police have chalked out a diversion plan, according to which the Faizabad Interchange has been closed for traffic and the metro bus service between the twin cities suspended.

Vehicles coming from Lahore are being diverted to Rawalpindi via T-Cross Rawat while the traffic heading to the capital from Peshawar is being diverted to the motorway via 26 No Chowrangi. Jinnah Avenue from Kalsoom Plaza to Express Chowk is also closed for traffic.

Commuters have been advised to use Nazimud Din and Margalla roads instead. Fazl e Haq road is also closed and citizens can use Luqman Hakeem road as an alternate route. Rawal Dam Chowk to Faizabad road is also closed and commuters have been asked to opt for Rawal Dam Chowk to Park road, Tramari-Lethrar road, and Khanna Pul and Express Highway.

Zero point to Faizabad road is closed with people advised to use Kashmir Highway Ninth Avenue and IJP road.

Khanna Pul to Faizabad Express Highway is also closed from both sides as people travelling to Islamabad from Koral can use Khanna Pul to Lethrar Road and Tramari Park Road.

Ninth Avenue IJP to Faizabad road is closed, due to which people can use IJP road via Gohar Shaheed Chowk and Gandum Godam Chowk.

