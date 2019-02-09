ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari filed a new petition Saturday in the Supreme Court (SC), requesting for the early hearing of fake bank accounts case.

The petition submitted by Zardari’s legal counsel Latif Khosa, prayed the apex court to fix the case hearing on Feb 12.

On Jan 8, co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision in the fake bank accounts case. On Jan 7, the SC, in light of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report, ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the case and wrap it up within two months.

Read More: ‘Mastermind’ of fake bank accounts case Aslam Masood arrested by FIA

The plea, recalling that the JIT was formed on recommendation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), said the probe report was finalized without incorporation of Zadari and Talpur’s version and it was sent to the SC.

According to the petition, the FIA failed to submit the final challan in the court owing to its failure to find any evidence in the case.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, their close aide Anwar Majeed and others are facing a probe into the money laundering scam involving over Rs35 billion laundered through fake bank accounts.

