Fake accounts: Court grants three-day transit remand of ex-DG parks

KARACHI: An accountability court here on Thursday approved three-day transit remand of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) former director-general of parks Liaquat Qaimkhani in a fake bank accounts case, reported ARY News.

The accountability judge directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials to transport the accused to Islamabad to present him before a relevant court within three days’ time.

Qaimkhani was taken into custody during a raid in the city’s PECHS Society by a NAB team on charges of awarding fake contracts in his capacity as DG Parks.

Earlier today, a NAB Rawalpindi team raided the house of the former DG parks in Karachi.

During the raid, it recovered eight luxury cars, bonds and sophisticated arms in large numbers.

Gold ornaments, key property documents of Karachi and Lahore bungalows, gold buttons and cufflinks were also seized.

The team also recovered several files of KMC from his house and two lockers of six-feet each.

Qaimkkhani was living a lavish life in Karachi as even doors of his residence were remote-controlled and a bathroom of the house was constructed on two-marla land.

