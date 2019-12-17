ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan People’s Party MPA, Faryal Talpur till January 7, in fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported.

Faryal Talpur is currently in jail on judicial remand over her alleged in money laundering through fake bank accounts.

Meanwhile, the former president Asif Ali Zardari, through his counsel submitted plea seeking a day exemption from the court appearance owing to his health issues.

The court while accepting Zardari’s plea granted him exemption from today’s court appearance and extended judicial remand of his sister Faryal Talpur.

On December 11, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had approved the bail petition of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

The petitioner was directed to submit Rs10 million surety bonds in the court.

Asif Ali Zardari was arrested on June 10 for his alleged involvement in the money laundering case. Talpur was taken into custody four days after his arrest.

The mega money laundering case involves the embezzlement of Rs4.4 billion. They both have been accused of owning shares of the Zardari Group, one of the beneficiaries of the embezzled funds.

