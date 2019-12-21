Fake cops looting commuters arrested in Karachi   

KARACHI: Police on Saturday arrested two accused for their involvement in looting commuters while impersonating as policemen in North Nazimabad area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the spokesman of district central police, the cops hailing from the North Nazimabad police station busted a group involved in looting travelers in the city while posing themselves as cops. The police arrested two members of the gang.

The authorities recovered four mobile phones, two laptops, a vehicle and some cash amount from their possession.

During initial investigations, the accused have confessed for their involvement in various criminal activities. “We have registered cases against them and further probe is underway to uncover their other criminal activities,” he said.

In November 2019, police announced to bust two gangs involved in looting citizens in Karachi during several street crime incidents.

Read More: Karachi: Police arrest rickshaw drivers’ gang involved in street crimes

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal along with other officials announced the arrests during a presser at his office on Monday.

Divulging the details, he said that one of the groups comprised of three accused and was involved in looting citizens as soon as they withdraw cash from banks.

Informing regarding their modus operandi, the DIG said that one of the accused remains in the bank to identify their target while the others follow him, depriving of the valuables at a location of their choice.

They have admitted 17 snatching incidents during the past one and a half year, he said. “Recently, a person named Kamran was deprived of around Rs 20 million from the gang.”

Comments

comments