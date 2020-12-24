Fake cosmetic business: NAB files reference against couple

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed on Thursday a reference against a couple for defrauding people under the guise of fake cosmetic business in Islamabad.

The national graft buster filed the reference before the relevant accountability court. Sadia Nadeem and her husband Nadeem Anwar are accused of looting Rs49 million from people.

According to the NAB, the bureau received as many as 33 complaints against the couple who introduced themselves to the general public as importers of cosmetics from abroad and enticed people into investing in their business by promising lucrative profits.

They looted Rs49 million from 33 complainants. Both the accused have been arrested.

Last year in December, the NAB DG ordered an inquiry into the matter, which was later turned into an investigation.

