Fake faith healer arrested for molesting women in Daska

DASKA: A raid conducted by ARY News' Sar-e-Aam team led to the arrest of a fake faith healer who used to molest women in the name of "spiritual healing" in Daska city of Punjab province, ARY News reported.



THIS VIDEO CONTAINS CONTENT THAT MAY BE INAPPROPRIATE FOR CHILDREN AND SOME USERS

The raid led by Sar-e-Aam host Iqrar-ul-Hassan along with police came after the ARY News’ team received several complaints of the fake faith healer’s sexual misconduct.

As is the modus operandi, the Sar-e-Aam team’s agents recorded the fake faith healer’s activities on camera and then raided his place where he was caught red handed molesting women.

The man named Aslam reportedly used to demand sexual favours from women on the pretext that their problems will be solved by the ghosts in his possession who demand such activities.

As Iqrarul Hassan questioned him with video evidence, the man confessed that he used to molest women but maintained that his intention “wasn’t wrong”.

Police have taken the pseudo faith healer into custody and have been handed over required evidence by Sar-e-Aam team.

Back in November 2018, a similar raid by ARY Sar-e-Aam team led to the arrest of another faith healer and “exorcist” who was molesting women in Vehari city of Multan district.

The fake faith healer was not only fooling the people of city by identifying everyone as possessed and claiming to evict demons from their bodies but also used to molest womenfolk on the pretext of exorcism.

Once confronted, the man categorically denied that he ever touched a woman or is a fake faith healer but was dumbfounded as Sar-e-Aam team showed him evidence and witnesses.

