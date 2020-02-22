Fake gynae clinic sealed after recovery of surgical equipment in Lahore

LAHORE: A team of Punjab health department on Saturday sealed a fake gynae clinic, during raid in Lahore’s Badami Bagh, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The team led by the DDHO Ravi Town, Dr Nadia raided an illegal gynae clinic, which was running in a shop in area of Badami Bagh, Lahore. Seeing the team, the staff and quack of the clinic fled from the scene.

An operation theater was also found in the clinic, where illegal operations of women were being carried out, DDHO Ravi Town, Dr Nadia said.

Complaint against the quack has been registered with the police over running fake fake gynae clinic, she continued.

Earlier this month, Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) had apprehended a quack impersonation transplant surgeon for stealing patients’ kidneys.

Taking action on a tip-off, PHOTA’s vigilance cell conducted raid at a private hospital in Lahore and took Fawad, a quack impersonation transplant surgeon into custody.

PHOTA Deputy Director Adnan Bhatti had said that Fawad had reportedly deprived dozens of people of their kidneys. He said that the quack might be a member of the racket that steal patients kidneys.

