Fake medical reports aided Nawaz Sharif’s exit, claims Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday talking to ARY News said that the hike in coronavirus cases was already feared, ARY News reported.

The minister said that the National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus (NCOC) was meeting every day to deal with the pandemic in the best way possible and devise strategies against the invisible enemy.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the country could not sustain long durations of lockdowns due to its meek economic situation, he said that the businesses must remain operational to keep the country’s finances and daily lives of the people, moving.

Chaudhry reiterated that adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government was of primary importance which was unfortunately not happening.

Talking about recent pictures of PMLN supremo sipping tea in London, Chaudhry said that the political party is full of compulsive liars and they continue to lie about coronavirus like they lied about their leader’s life threatening disease.

Chaudhry said that if the federal government imposed a curfew in the country tomorrow then PMLN would be the first political party to oppose it and dissent.

“PMLN has always relied on giving emotional speeches, such speeches got them their leader who now sits in London,” said Chaudhry.

“Media was informing the country that if Nawaz Sharif did not leave the country next morning then he may face life and death circumstances.”

Fawad Chaudhry claimed that PMLN conjured fake medical reports of Nawaz Sharif to gain an exit for his sake, he also said that Nawaz Sharif and MQM’s Altaf Hussain are now in the same boat in England.

