Fake medicines warehouse sealed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In a crackdown against counterfeit drugs, the officials of Heath Ministry on Tuesday sealed a medicine warehouse after seizing a huge quantity of fake medicines in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Heath Ministry, a team led by a senior drug inspector raided a medicines warehouse located in Islamabad’s F-10 sector and seized a huge quantity of counterfeit and smuggled drugs.

He said that the ongoing countrywide operation against the fake medicines will continue at all costs. The spokesperson declared the people involved in the business enemies of humanity.

Earlier on November 8, a major crackdown against fake and illegal medicines had carried out in the federal capital as Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) inspectors raided 21 pharmacies, distributors and medical stores in Islamabad on Friday.

Sources had said that five pharmacies and medical stores had been sealed in Islamabad over the violation of DRAP Act for an appropriate storage system and services of pharmacists. The teams had also recovered 55 illegal and smuggled medicines worth millions.

