Prominent jurist Fakhruddin G Ebrahim passes away at 91

KARACHI: Eminent jurist and former chief election commissioner (CEC), Fakhruddin G Ebrahim passed away at 91 in Karachi, confirmed his family on Tuesday.

The funeral prayers of Ebrahim will be offered on Tuesday evening at 7:00 pm and he will be laid to rest at the Mewa Shah graveyard.

The retired judge of the Supreme Court, Fakhruddin G Ebrahim, had performed duties on various key posts in his life as attorney general of Pakistan, chief election commissioner, federal law minister, Sindh governor.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed condolence over the death of the famous jurist, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) said. The Army Chief prayed for the peace of the departed soul and condoled his family over the loss.

Ebrahim was born on February 12 – 1928 in Ahmedabad located in India’s Gujarat state. In 1945, he attended the Gujarat Vidyapith where he received his undergraduate degree in law in 1949.

The lawyer also studied courses on philosophy and also attended the lectures given by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, which played an important role in his advocacy for non-violence.

He migrated to Pakistan in 1950 and attended the Sindh Muslim Law College and earned LLM degree and an honorary Juris Doctor in 1960. Ebrahim established his own firm besides continuing lectureship at Sindh Muslim Law College.

In 1971, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto appointed him Attorney General of Pakistan.

He performed duties as CEC from 2012 to 2013 while the general elections held under his supervision. Ebrahim had also given his services as Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC). The jurist’s son Zahid Ebrahim had also become a judge of SHC.

