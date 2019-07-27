False testimonies ruin whole judicial system: CJP Khosa

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa here on Saturday said that false testimonies affected the whole judicial system, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony, CJP Khosa said that provision of justice was impossible without true testimonies and evidences. He also underscored the need for bringing police reforms for provision of equal, accessible and timely justice.

The chief justice said that lawyers and investigation officers were being trained so as to provide swift justice to the people. He said that the judicial sector was making use of information technology, artificial technology and voice technology to facilitate dispensation of justice.

The chief justice said that model courts were playing important role in provision of speedy justice and added that the courts decided over 5,000 cases in only 11 days.

He said that special courts were being established to address the issues of gender-based violence.

Earlier on March 4, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had ordered legal proceedings against a policeman on for committing perjury.

ASI Khizar Hayat, who was summoned by the court over allegations of giving false account of a murder incident, was appeared before the bench.

“You were on duty in Wahdat Colony Lahore, while become a witness in a murder incident in Narowal,” Chief Justice Khosa addressing the policeman had said. ” I have given statement on the oath,” the ASI ha dreplied.

