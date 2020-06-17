Famed TV host Tariq Aziz passes away

Pakistan’s renowned television host and former actor Tariq Aziz has passed away at the age of 84.

Born on 28 April 1936, the legendary artist received his early education in Jalandhar.

He started his career from Radio Pakistan, Lahore and had the honour to be the first male Pakistan Television Network announcer when Pakistan started its initial television broadcast in November 1964.

He become a household name owing to the popularity he gained for his work on PTV’s Quiz Show Neelam Ghar which was first aired in 1974.

Aziz also starred in a Pakistani film Insaniyat (1967) along with film stars Waheed Murad and Zeba. He was seen in another film Haar Gaya Insaan.

Comments

comments