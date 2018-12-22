Families throng Benazir Bhutto park as ARY Feast kicks off!
KARACHI: A large number of families and food lovers thronged Benazir Bhutto Park on Saturday as the long-awaited food festival “ARY Feast” kicked off in Karachi, ARY News reported.
The four-day fun filled food festival will see a number of food giants, restaurants and amusement companies setting up their stalls in the park in the city’s Clifton area.
Other than the food and amusement, stars like Farhan Saeed, Asim Azhar, Shazia Khushk and bands like Josh will entertain the audiences during the festival.
Celebrities belonging to ARY Digital Network including anchor Waseem Badami, Sar-e-Aam host Iqrarul Hassan, Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa, Good Morning Pakistan host Nida Yasir, Salam Zindagi host Faysal Qureshi and Breaking Weekend host Fiza Shoaib too will grace the event with their presence.
Here are some details you must know about the event!
THE EATERIES AT ARY FEAST
AMUSEMENT FACILITIES AT THE EVENT
The festival in pictures and videos from day one
View this post on Instagram
Kids are enjoying at the Day 1 of #ArielARYFeast #Karachi presented by #TapalDanedar Venue: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, Clifton, Karachi from 22nd – 25th of December 2018 #FoodFestival #FamilyFestival #ARY #ARYDigital #ARYDigitalNetwork Powered by #ARYSahulatWallet For more information & updates about #ArielARYFeast presented by Tapal Danedar, visit: www.aryfeast.com
View this post on Instagram
Karachiites, come and enjoy the Day 1 of #ArielARYFeast presented by #TapalDanedar at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, Clifton, Karachi from 22nd – 25th of December 2018 (For Families Only) #FoodFestival #FamilyFestival #ARY #ARYDigital #ARYDigitalNetwork Powered by #ARYSahulatWallet For more information & updates about #ArielARYFeast presented by Tapal Danedar, visit: www.aryfeast.com 2/2