Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Families throng Benazir Bhutto park as ARY Feast kicks off!

Video

KARACHI: A large number of families and food lovers thronged Benazir Bhutto Park on Saturday as the long-awaited food festival “ARY Feast” kicked off in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The four-day fun filled food festival will see a number of food giants, restaurants and amusement companies setting up their stalls in the park in the city’s Clifton area.

Image may contain: 11 people, people smiling, text

Other than the food and amusement, stars like Farhan Saeed, Asim Azhar, Shazia Khushk and bands like Josh will entertain the audiences during the festival.

Celebrities belonging to ARY Digital Network including anchor Waseem Badami, Sar-e-Aam host Iqrarul Hassan, Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa, Good Morning Pakistan host Nida Yasir, Salam Zindagi host Faysal Qureshi and Breaking Weekend host Fiza Shoaib too will grace the event with their presence.

Here are some details you must know about the event!

THE EATERIES AT ARY FEAST

AMUSEMENT FACILITIES AT THE EVENT

The festival in pictures and videos from day one

 

 

Image may contain: 2 people, people standing

Image may contain: 1 person, outdoor

Image may contain: 4 people, people standing and outdoor

Image may contain: 1 person, standing

Image may contain: plant, flower and food

Image may contain: 1 person, food

Image may contain: dessert and food

Image may contain: one or more people and text

Image may contain: 1 person, sitting, food and indoor

Image may contain: 2 people, people smiling

Image may contain: one or more people, night and outdoor

 

Image may contain: one or more people, night, concert, sky and outdoor

 

Image may contain: one or more people and night

Image may contain: 11 people, crowd, night and outdoor

Image may contain: 1 person, crowd and outdoor

Image may contain: people standing and night

Image may contain: one or more people, people on stage, concert and night

Image may contain: 1 person, standing

Image may contain: 1 person

Image may contain: one or more people, people standing and people on stage

Image may contain: 3 people, people standing

Image may contain: 19 people, people smiling, people standing and crowd

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Entertainment

2018 entertainment round up: The rise of Neelam Muneer and fall of Khans

Pakistan

CPLC says crime rate in Karachi goes up in Year 2018

Entertainment

2018: The year of long and lavish weddings

International

Major world events of the year 2018


ARY NEWS URDU