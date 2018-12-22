KARACHI: A large number of families and food lovers thronged Benazir Bhutto Park on Saturday as the long-awaited food festival “ARY Feast” kicked off in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The four-day fun filled food festival will see a number of food giants, restaurants and amusement companies setting up their stalls in the park in the city’s Clifton area.

Other than the food and amusement, stars like Farhan Saeed, Asim Azhar, Shazia Khushk and bands like Josh will entertain the audiences during the festival.

Celebrities belonging to ARY Digital Network including anchor Waseem Badami, Sar-e-Aam host Iqrarul Hassan, Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa, Good Morning Pakistan host Nida Yasir, Salam Zindagi host Faysal Qureshi and Breaking Weekend host Fiza Shoaib too will grace the event with their presence.

Here are some details you must know about the event!

THE EATERIES AT ARY FEAST



AMUSEMENT FACILITIES AT THE EVENT

The festival in pictures and videos from day one

