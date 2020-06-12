A Florida family got quite surprise when they found a baby alligator taking dip in their backyard pool.

Carlos Rivera said he had to convince his family he wasn’t pranking them when he alerted them to the gator swimming in the pool behind their Hillsborough County home.

Rivera and his family stayed inside the house and ate dinner, hoping the gator would find his way out.

After taking a dip in the pool, the alligator enjoyed a stroll through the family’s yard. The whole activity of the alligator was recorded on the camera by the family.

Later, Rivera and his daughter, Veronica, called for backup from Veronica’s boyfriend and decided to handle the trespasser without calling wildlife authorities for help.

“We saw him walking around for a while, and we were wondering who we should call. Then, we decided we were the best [option] because it was a baby alligator. So, we thought we could handle it.” said Veronica.

She said her boyfriend helped her dad safely capture the gator before taking it to a nearby pond.

