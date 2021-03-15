KARACHI: A family was forced to shift the body of a 15-year-old boy on a rickshaw in Ghotki district of Sindh after the hospital administration refused to provide an ambulance, ARY News reported.

As per details, the 15-year-old boy drowned in Khanpur Mahar, an area of Ghotki. The body was fished out by the rescue team and was moved to the hospital. But sadly the heirs were denied provision of the ambulance to shift the body. Later, the dejected family was forced to move the body on a rickshaw.

The video has been tweeted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman.

گھوٹکی سندھ کی گلیوں میں رکشہ پر یہ نعش دراصل سندھ حکومت کی ہے، پورا خاندان گدھ کی طرح وزارتوں پر بیٹھ کر سندھ کی عوام کو نوچ رہا ہے، غلام وزیراعلیٰ سندھ اپنی نااہل اور ناسور وزیر صحت کو فارغ کرنے کی ہمت کب کریں گے؟ 18 ویں ترمیم اور جمہوریت کے دعویدار مال کھپے کے پیکر ہیں، pic.twitter.com/NrzJ0XQqtn — Khurrum Sher Zaman 🇵🇰 (@KhurumSherZaman) March 15, 2021

“Actually this is the body of Sindh government,” Khurram Sher Zaman wrote while sharing the video from his Twitter Handle. All the members of the family are ruling the province for the past 12 years but still the people are deprived of basic facilities.

The time has come to end the Sindh government and provide relief to the masses, Zaman said in his tweet.

