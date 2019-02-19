Sharif family doing politics on ailment of Nawaz Sharif: Punjab information minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayazul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said the Sharif family was doing politics on ailment of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

“All the medical boards have declared Nawaz Sharif’s reports satisfactory. In fact, Nawaz does not want to stay in Pakistan anymore,” Fayazul Hassan Chohan said in a statement.

He said the Punjab government formed five medical boards on demand of the Sharif family and reports of all the boards were satisfactory.

The provincial information minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo wanted to live at his London flat, instead of jail or hospital.

He said the Sharif family was just making hue and cry. He said first they demanded the culprit to shift to hospital then back to jail and then again they demanded to shift him to hospital.

“Nawaz Sharif was brought to cardiology ward but after visiting 3 to 4 rooms, he liked a room of gynaecology ward,” he said.

Dr Tajamul, the head of medical board, on Monday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not suffering from any ‘deadly’ disease.

“All medical services to treat Nawaz Sharif are available in Pakistan especially in the Jinnah Hospital Lahore,” the head of medical board constituted to treat the former PM said.

He relayed that a report had been sent to the jail authorities about Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo’s treatment.

Dr Tajamul said after reviewing the last medical report of Sharif and in the light of present tests of his conducted at the Jinnah Hospital, he has come to known that the former prime minister is not suffering from any dangerous disease.

