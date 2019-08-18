Family of teenage thief who died after extensive torture blocks road in protest

KARACHI: Relatives of the alleged teenage thief who died after extensive torture by people blocked the city’s Shahrah-e-Quaideen by placing his body in protest against his murder on Sunday, reported ARY News.

Rehan, aged around 16 or 17 years, was beaten to death by angry people in Bahadurabad area on Saturday.

The deceased’s parents lamented, what they said, the worst torture inflicted on their son saying had he committed a theft he should have been handed over to the police for legal action.

The protesters demanded registration of an FIR against the suspects under murder and terrorism charges.

According to the deceased’s post-mortem examination, his body bore multiple injuries, which resulted in his death.

The police said two alleged thieves entered a house in Bahadurabad area to commit a theft.

One of them managed to escape while the household caught the other suspect, they added.

Subsequently, owners of the house and other people who had gathered there subjected him to severe torture. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where he was pronounced dead.

