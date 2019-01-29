Family visa request of Pakistani man on deathbed in UK approved

LONDON: A 38-year-old Pakistani man, who has a terminal heart condition, had requested the British High Commission in Islamabad to grant visas to his family so he could meet them one last time and his request has been approved, ARY News reported.

Khan, a father of two, with weeks left to live was told to pay more than £30,000 for his end-of-life care. He was refused a lifesaving transplant just before Christmas because of his immigration status.

According to Birmingham Live, Khan is currently in a fragile condition at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

Mr Khan entered the UK as a visitor with ‘entry clearance’ that expired in 2011 but remained in the UK without appropriate leave.

He is thought to have a matter of weeks, if not days, left to live, and would return home if his condition allowed as he is desperate to to be reunited with his young children.

“It is nine years since I last saw my 11-year-old son and my nine-year-old son,” he said.

He is being granted palliative care but has been told he will have to foot the bill, which is thought to run into tens of thousands of pounds, even though it is likely to be issued after his death.

A fundraising appeal and an online petition, which currently has nearly 1,400 signatures, have now been launched to enable his wife and two young sons to visit him before he dies.

