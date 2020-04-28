Fans have fallen in love with Hania Amir’s character in ‘Ishqiya’; here is why

That drama fans are loving ARY Digital’s ‘Ishqiya’ requires no proof and if one uses social media and read the viewers’ comments on the show’s episodes on Youtube, they are just full of praise.

The play that revolves around college sweethearts’ love-hate relationship has fans glued to their screens thanks to it’s multi-layered storyline and the X-factor that many think is Hania Amir’s character Rumaisa.

The actress who plays Ramsha Khan’s sister in the play, has done the character with such effortless ease that the play’s fans have now started terming her the “best thing about the play”.

Married to her sister’s lover Hamza (played by Feroze Khan), who is now seeking revenge, Hania Amir’s character is smiling in the eye of a storm (albeit unknowingly).

The way she reacts to an otherwise calm and serious looking Hamza, who now looks unsure as to how he can take revenge from his ex’s sister, when she just doesn’t care.

Hania Amir surely deserves a lot of praise for how she brought the character to life with her skillful acting.

Here are some scenes which are making everyone love her character and acting

SHE CATCHES A TOUGH-LOOKING HAMZA OFF THE GUARD

SHE MAKES HAMZA SMILE

‘YOU CAN’T PLAY THE TOUGH GUY HERE’

HOW SHE IRRITATES HER ALREADY WORRIED SISTER

THAT IS NOT ALL… HERE IS HOW SHE TREATS HER BROTHER-IN-LAW

The drama follows an intense story-line with Hamza and Hamna (played by Ramsha Khan) as lovers who couldn’t marry because Hamna had to marry her father’s choice out of compulsion and Hamza attempting suicide upon betrayal.

As he survives the attempt, he choose a different approach to take revenge and reaches her doorsteps with a formal marriage proposal for her sister Rumaisa.

Now, he perhaps wishes to treat her badly but now Romi has so far hasn’t allowed him to do so, thanks to her careless nature.

She is in fact enjoying the whole thing.

Fans, critics and viewers have all praised her acting with some on Youtube saying they just wait for her entry. Others have termed her the best thing to the cutest thing about the whole play.

“She is so cute, why can’t Hamza just forget Hamna and fall in love with her,” wrote one viewer on Youtube.

Fans are also showering love and praise on Twitter.

Please they’re so cute 🥺❤️

I love Roomi and Hamza so much already and i hope Hamza values and treats the little bean than Romaisa is, nicely and with tenderness.

You guys are doing so good @ferozekhaan and especially @realhaniahehe , I’m lovinggg your portrayal.#Ishqiya pic.twitter.com/wyIi2UUiNO — abeera🌸 (@abeerayy_19) April 27, 2020

i'm crying 😂 Hamza is trying to be all cold and distant and Rumi legit ain't vibin' with that at all and is busy stubbornly establishing her authority! 🤣#Ishqiya pic.twitter.com/g85Ql8UDLA — mais||cheekies✨ (@maissum) April 27, 2020

Mere b ajaen gay dolay sholay 1 week tak OMG roomi wat are u 😂 #Ishqiya pic.twitter.com/rpvPAUMx5r — . (@Bloomingridz) April 27, 2020

