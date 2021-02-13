PPP workers collect money for Farhatullah Babar’s deficient election fee

PESHAWAR: Seasoned politician Farhatullah Babar found deficient of the amount required for the fees to submit in the election commission for the Senate elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Babar, a veteran of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was required to submit Rs 40,000 fee for the upcoming senate elections, but had 32,000 rupees in hand, when he reached to the election commission office to submit his nomination form for the election, sources said.

The party workers present at the moment, collected remaining amount to pay the election fee, according to sources.

It is to be mentioned here that the PPP has named Farhatullah Babar as proposed joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani has been named as joint candidate of the PDM, from Islamabad.

Babar remained a member of the Senate for two terms, from 2003 to 2006 and from 2012 to 2018.

The outspoken former senator also remained the spokesperson of the People’s Party.

