Farmer buys helicopter to sell milk

MAHARASHTRA: A farmer and entrepreneur in Maharashtra, India, has come up with a unique idea as he bought a helicopter to boost his dairy business. 

Janardhan Bhoir recently proceed into the dairy business and decided to invest in a helicopter worth Rs 30 crore.

According to a media report, Janardhan said he often has to travel to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat due to his dairy business.

However, not all cities have airports, so he had to travel for long hours to reach his destination. That’s the reason why he decided to purchase the helicopter at a friend’s suggestion.

The helicopter was sent to Janardan’s village for trial and he also offered village panchayat members to take a ride in his helicopter.

He has made arrangements to build a helipad with a protective wall on a 2.5-acre land. There will also be a garage for the helicopter, a pilot room and a technician room.

