Farmers stage sit-in in Lahore after late night clash with Police

LAHORE: The farmers under the Kisan Ittehad Pakistan resumed their sit-in on Wednesday here after late night police crackdown on the protesters, ARY News reported.

The Kisan Ittehad had announced to stage a protest outside the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday (today) for their demand for increased support prices for the wheat and sugarcane crops.

The police and the Anti-Riot Force personnel started late night crackdown against the farmers at Thokar Niaz Baig locality of Lahore. The police resorted to baton charge, tear gas shelling and arrested scores of protesters, who pelted stones at the policemen.

The clash between the farmers and the law enforcement personnel resulted in traffic jam in the area.

The protesters were demanding support price for their wheat and sugarcane crops and said they would continue the protest till government notifies approval of their demand.

Protesting farmers with sticks in their hands, have blocked the Multan Road at Thokar Niaz Baig causing hardships for commuters.

Chairman Kissan Ittehad Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar talking to the media said that no talks will be held until release of the arrested farmers. “We are peaceful. They resorted to violence and shelling in late night against unarmed farmers,” the protest leader said.

“The police also stolen mobile phones and cash from the sleeping farmers,” he alleged.

In an earlier report, the Kisan Ittehad Pakistan had yesterday announced to call off their strike after holding talks with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat.

Farmers leader Muhammad Anwar in his meeting with the Punjab law minister, highlighted the demands and the problems being faced by the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Basharat said providing relief to the farmers is the prime object of the incumbent government and steps are being taken to provide relief to the farmers.

