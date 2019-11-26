‘Obligation, not favour’: Farogh Naseem says will represent Gen Bajwa in extension case

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem stepped down from his position on Tuesday.

Taking to ARY News hours after a meeting of the federal cabinet where he tendered his resignation, he said he would represent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa before the Supreme Court that is slated to resume hearing of a petition against his tenure extension tomorrow.

He said it is yet to be decided as to whether he would represent the federal government at the SC hearing or not.

Farogh Naseem rejected reports of Prime Minister Imran Khan expressing annoyance with him over procedural errors in a notification regarding Gen Bajwa’s tenure extension. He said he told the prime minister in today’s meeting that granting the incumbent army chief extension is the voice of the nation for he did a great job and that he should represent him.

Naseem quoted PM Khan as saying: “You will be doing me a favour, if you would do this.”

He said he replied to the prime minister that it was not a favour but his obligation.

Addressing a presser this evening, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar on the occasion said that Barrister Farogh Naseem has tendered resignation voluntarily as he [Faroogh] and Attorney General want to fight case collectively.

“Farogh Naseem has resigned voluntarily so that he can represent the COAS in a case regarding Army Chief General Bajwa’s extension in SC tomorrow, said Akbar, adding that the former law minister could be indicted into the cabinet again once the case ended.

Comments

comments