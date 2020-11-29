Farooq Sattar says detected coronavirus positive again

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Dr Farooq Sattar Sunday said that he has tested positive again for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Sattar tested positive again after completion of 14 days’ of his isolation period. He was first detected coronavirus positive on November 14.

While announcing the result of his coronavirus test, Farooq Sattar said, he has no symptoms of the COVID-19 adding that his wife has also been diagnosed positive for the disease in fresh test.

The former Karachi mayor said that he will continue to remain in quarantine till the diagnostic report turns negative.

Several members of Pakistan’s political class have been reported COVID-19 positive recently after the second spike of the disease, which increased the number of cases and deaths in the country.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also recently contracted novel coronavirus and went into the isolation while remaining in touch with political activities via the video link.

Earlier PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira had also announced that they had contracted the virus as well.

Kaira had returned from Gilgit-Baltistan where he had been campaigning for the November 15 elections for the party candidates alongside Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Experts have warned that Pakistan is currently experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus as cases are rising steadily.

