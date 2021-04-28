Farrukh Habib to take oath as state minister for information

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Farrukh Habib to take oath as state minister for information and broadcasting tomorrow (Thursday), ARY News reported.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry from his official Twitter handle. Congratulating Farrukh Habib, Fawad confirmed that he will take the oath of his office tomorrow.

Congratulations to @FarrukhHabibISF for his his well deserved appointment as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, he will take oath of his office tomorrow — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 28, 2021

Earlier in the day, it emerged that Farrukh Habib likely to get an important position in the information and broadcasting ministry for which Prime Minister Imran Khan has also given approval.

In a recent cabinet reshuffle, Fawad Chaudhry was given charge of the information and broadcasting ministry.

Shibli Faraz, who was previously serving as information minister, did not take oath after becoming Senator again from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

