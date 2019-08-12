Faryal Talpur shifted to Adiala jail from hospital

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur has been shifted to Adiala Jail from Polyclinic, ARY News reported on Monday.

Talpur was under house arrest since June 14 after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected her bail in connection with a case pertaining to alleged money laundering through fake accounts.

The PPP leader was shifted to the Polyclinic on Friday after her condition had deteriorated.

The Islamabad chief commissioner had declared her ward to be a ‘sub-jail’, and NAB officials and police were deployed in the ward and outside the hospital, respectively.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its statement has said the PPP leader was shifted to Adiala jail from the hospital, after doctor’s advise.

Co-chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari, his sister and 32 other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam. They both are in judicial custody.

