Faryal Talpur to be produced before court today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) legislator Faryal Talpur will be produced before an accountability court in fake accounts case on Monday (Today), ARY News reported.

Talpur was taken into custody by the NAB on June 14 in Islamabad.

Sours said that a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team shifted Faryal Talpur, the sister of former president Asif Zardari from Karachi to Islamabad in order to produce her before the court.

The anti-graft watchdog will produce her before Accountability Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik on the conclusion of her 14-day physical remand.

The NAB prosecutor will plead the court for another extension in physical remand of Talpur for further interrogation, the sources added.

Earlier on June 24, an accountability court had extended physical remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur until July 8 in the fake bank accounts case.

Read more: Faryal Talpur’s remand extended until July 8 on NAB’s request

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team had produced her before Accountability Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik on the conclusion of her 9-day physical remand.

The NAB prosecutor had requested an extension in the PPP leader’s remand for further questioning, which had been opposed by her lawyers Farooq H Naek and Sardar Latif Khosa.

Extending Talpur’s remand for 14 days, the court had directed the bureau to produce her on the next hearing on July 8.

