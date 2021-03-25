SUKKUR: People’s Party MPAs Faryal Talpur and Giyan Chand Essrani have filed review petition against suspension of their assembly membership in dog bite case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Both members of Sindh Assembly have filed petition in Sukkur bench of the high court.

The court, while declaring the review plea as maintainable, fixed March 31 for the hearing.

Petitioners’ counsel Qurban Mallano said that his clients had not received the court notice over the incidents of dog bite in their constituencies. “We didn’t violate the court order,” the counsel said and pleaded to the court to hear his clients.

He also requested for restoration of the membership of the suspended MPAs.

The Sindh High Court Sukkur bench had suspended membership of two of the Pakistan People’s Party MPAs from Sindh, Faryal Talpur and Giyan Chand Essrani over dog bite incidents reported in their respective constituencies.

The court had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to release the suspension notification of Faryal Talpur and Giyan Chand.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh High Court’s Sukkur Bench had earlier ruled that if any person is bitten by a dog, the membership of the respective MPA of the area would be suspended.

Comments

comments