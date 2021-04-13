Faryal Talpur moves IHC against ECP verdict in disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur has challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict to bin her plea to quash the disqualification case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Faryal Talpur moved to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to challenge the ECP’s rejection to acquit her in the disqualification case.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by the PPP leader where Farooq H Naek appeared in the hearing to represent Talpur

During the hearing, Farooq H Naek pleaded with the court to nullify the ECP order issued on February 8 which violates the verdicts of the Supreme Court (SC) and Article 10.

He added that the commission gave the verdict without issuing any notice to the petitioner in the case related to the 2018 general elections.

The IHC CJ sought a reply from the election commission before the next hearing. The hearing was adjourned till April 20.

On February 8, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had rejected a plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur seeking to quash the disqualification case against her.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, had announced the verdict. It had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides on Jan 11.

