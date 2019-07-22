Faryal Talpur’s physical remand extended till July 29

ISLAMABAD: The physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur was extended on Monday in fake bank accounts case.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal appeared in the accountability court today for the hearing of the fake accounts case. During the hearing, a request for a meeting between Zardari and Talpur was granted by the court.

As it was the last day of the remand, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested another extension in the physical remand of Talpur, which was approved by the court till July 29.

Talpur was taken into custody by the NAB on June 14 from Islamabad.

The accountability court remanded the brother-sister duo to the anti-graft watchdog for investigation in the mega-money laundering case.

Co-chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari, his sister and 32 other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam. They both are in judicial custody.

