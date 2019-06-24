Faryal Talpur shifted to Karachi sub-jail for Sindh Assembly appearances

KARACHI: Member of Provincial Assembly Sindh, Faryal Talpur today (Monday) was shifted to Karachi from Islamabad in context of the ongoing Fake Bank Accounts probe, ARY News reported.

Detained sister of the former President of Pakistan Asif Zardari, was arrested from Islamabad’s Zardari House on June 14 in the ongoing investigation by the country’s premier anti-graft watchdog.

Talpur would remain in Karachi till the commencement of Sindh Assembly session which had issued the production orders of the PPP leader earlier on June 17.

She would be held inside her house in the city which will be declared a sub-jail till the investigations regarding the alleged corruption are underway.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials of Rawalpindi shifted the accused to Karachi by-air earlier in the day.

Read More: PTI approaches ECP for disqualification of Faryal Talpur

An accountability court on June 24 extended physical remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur until July 8.

He contended before the court that the PPP leader was arrested on June 14 in pursuance of her arrest warrants issued on June 13 as she was the prime accused in the fake bank accounts case.

Her Islamabad residence has been declared a sub-jail where two female officials of the bureau have been posted, he added.

The prosecutor informed that suspicious transactions of billions of rupees had been made in the bank account of the Zardari Group from fake bank accounts, adding that the account was being operated by Talpur.

Comments

comments