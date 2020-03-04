WHO designates 12 billion dollars to tackle fast spreading coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday reported that the total cases of those diagnosed with the dangerous COVD19 coronavirus have reached 90,000 cases world over, ARY News reported.

73 countries have thus far reported positive cases of the pandemic.

WHO has announced a 12 billion dollar package designated to fighting the menace which has kept the world on edge.

792 cases of coronavirus have been reported outside of China in the last 24 hours, 10,000 cases of the virus have been reported outside of China since the first case.

Yesterday, The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, citing growing concerns about the fast-spreading coronavirus, on Tuesday said they will adopt a “virtual format” for their Spring Meetings instead of convening in person in Washington.

The institutions’ Spring Meetings, scheduled this year for April 17-19, usually bring some 10,000 government officials, business people, civil society representatives and journalists from across the globe to a tightly packed, two-block area of downtown Washington that houses their headquarters.

The institutions began considering the move, first reported by Reuters last week, as the disease continued to spread rapidly around the world after emerging in China in late December.

