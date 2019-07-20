Unofficial results pour in after tribal regions vote in first provincial election

PESHAWAR: Voters in the former tribal zones of Pakistan went to the polls on Saturday in the first provincial elections since the region lost the semi-autonomous status it had held since the British colonial era.

Polling kicked off at 8 AM in 16 tribal districts and will be concluded at 5 PM today.

Pakistan Army personnel and polling staff were deployed at 554 highly sensitive polling stations to ensure holding of the election in a peaceful and transparent manner.

There are a total of 1,897 polling stations set up for the election. 282 candidates are vying for the 16 general seats of KP assembly.

HERE ARE UNOFFICIAL/UNCONFIRMED RESULTS AS REPORTED BY ARY NEWS

PK-100

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Anwar Zaib Khan is leading with 453 votes followed by Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Waheed Gul with 183 votes at Mano Dehrai polling station of PK-100 Bajaur 1 constituency.

PK-101

PK-102

PK-103

PK-104

Independent candidate Abbas-ur-Rehman secures 1,179 votes followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sajjad Khan with 1,138 votes at PK-104 Mohmand 2 constituency.

PK-105

PK-106

PTI candidate Haji Ameer Muhammad gets 370 votes followed by independent candidate Bilawal Afridi with 288 votes at polling station number 2 of PK-106 Khyber 2.

PK-107

Independent candidate Hameedullah Jan is currently standing on the first position with 190 votes, whereas, PTI’s Haji Zubair grabs the second position with 136 votes at Wazir Shah Kalay polling station of PK-107 Khyber 3 constituency.

At polling station number 5, PTI’s candidate Zubair is on first position with 26 votes followed by JI’s Shah Faisal Afridi with 18 votes.

PK-108

A close contest is underway between PTI’s Shahid Khan and an independent candidate Jamil Khan. Shahid Khan secures 34 votes so far followed by 31 votes of Jamil Khan for the provincial seat of PK-108 Kurram-I.

PK-109



Independent candidate Inayat Hussain grabs 1029 votes and holds the first position so far in the provincial elections, whereas, another independent candidate Iqbal Hussain secures 907 votes during the elections in PK-109 Kurram-II constituency.

PK-110

Independent candidate Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal is currently holding the first position with 1099 votes while another independent candidate Johar Abbas is on the second position with 496 votes.

PK-111

PK-112

PTI candidate Aurangzaib Khan grabs 39 votes to be on top position followed by independent candidate Mir Kalam Khan with 28 votes at two polling stations of PK-112 North Waziristan 2 constituency.

PK-113

PK-114

PK-115

According to unofficial results of nine polling stations, Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Qadir Khan gets 895 votes followed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) Muhammad Shoaib with 542 votes and 299 votes of PTI candidate Abid Rehman during the elections of PK-115 Frontier Region.

