FATA senators meet PM; no-trust motion against Sanjrani discussed

ISLAMABAD: A delegation comprising senators from erstwhile FATA called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday at the PM House, sources informed ARY News.

The group of senators was led by Shibli Faraz, Leader of the House for the Senate.

As per sources, the matter related to the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was discussed during the meeting.

The no-trust motion against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla was also mulled by the PM and senators.

After opposition parties announced that they were looking to remove the current Chairman Senate from his position, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf too has prepared a resolution against the Deputy Chairman Senate’s removal.

The opposition parties in the Senate with big numbers, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have unanimously decided to oust Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani which has triggered a counter-reaction from the party in the federal government PTI which looks to de-seat Saleem Mandviwalla.

A motion of no confidence is reportedly ready and can be tabled any time by PTI, sources claimed.

Sources further revealed that the motion has so far accumulated 26 signatories from sitting senators.

