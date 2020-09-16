Will get the FATF-related bills approved at all costs: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting with party leaders and allies to discuss the plan to proceed with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM summoned the meeting with parliamentary leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and those of allied parties to assemble a moot to mull over FATF-linked legislation progress. He said the bill is not for himself but it was in countries best interests.

He directed all the leaders to ensure their presence in the joint parliament session to get the bills approved.

The meeting also debated the issues of individual constituencies and the PM reassured them that he is well aware of the problems people are facing.

“Will resolve issues faced by people with preference,” the PM said concluding the meeting with the resolve to get the FATF related bill approved at all costs.

Read: Joint session of Parliament summoned tomorrow over FATF legislation

A joint session of the Parliament has been summoned on Wednesday (today) for the passage of the FATF-related bill.

According to the details, the joint session has been summoned at 4:00 pm on Wednesday after the opposition-led Senate blocked a move to pass bills pertaining to the FATF.

Ahead of the Parliament’s session, a meeting of the Standing Committee of Senate on Interior Affairs has been summoned to get the approval of the FATF-related bills from the body.

Earlier on September 06, the Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed his Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan to delay the sessions of National Assembly and Senate on FATF-related bills for a week.

Comments

comments