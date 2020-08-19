SUKKUR: Startling revelations have emerged during the probe of a horrific killing incident involving the death of 10 family members in Sukkur as police found that father and brothers have jointly murdered the victims over a land dispute, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sukkur announced that other than the father, four brothers were also involved in the murder of the family members. “All five of them have admitted their role in the crime,” he said.

The prime accused and head of the family, Abdul Wahab said that he murdered his wife and daughter over a dispute with his brothers.

“Nine other family members were murdered by my son Kaleem,” he said.

The accused Kaleem also admitted his role in the heinous act and confessed to killing nine members of his family. “My father killed my mother and elder sister while I killed the remaining other people,” he said.

Another brother Habib claimed that they planned to trap their opponents in the killing incident after having a land dispute with them, however, the entire scheme turned upside down against them.

The youngest surviving brother told the interrogators that he begged for mercy from his father and brothers during the killing spree and they agreed to let him go after assuring that he would do whatever they wanted from him.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a mentally ill man killed ten members of his family while they were asleep in Sukkur’s Pano Akil area.

As per details of the dreadful incident, a man named Abdul Wahab, who is said to be mentally-ill, stabbed 10 members of his family to death in village Halejvi Sharif, Pano Akil, Sukkur.

Seven women and three kids are among the dead.

