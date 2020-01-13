Father dies while trying to save drowning son

An unfortunate father lost his life after jumping into the water in a desperate attempt to save his drowning son at New Zealand’s Wellington Harbour.

The boy tripped and fell at a wharf at Seatoun at about 8:30pm on Saturday, according to Daily Mail report.

His father jumped in after him to save him, but immediately struggled to stay afloat.

Wellington Free Ambulance rushed to the scene and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man on the beach.

He was taken to Wellington Hospital fighting for life but died shortly after arrival.

The boy was rescued by witnesses and is expected to make a full recovery. The man’s death will be referred to the coroner.

