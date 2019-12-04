Heartless father threw five-month-old baby girl off rooftop

LAHORE: In a gruesome incident, a heartless father and her uncle hurled a five-month-old baby girl off their rooftop, killing the infant on the spot, in Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to police sources, the dreadful incident took place in Walton area of Lahore. The infant’s father, Sani Patras, turned furious when her wife told him that the baby girl had started weeping upon seeing her uncle, Naveed. Suddenly, he took the minor girl from the hands of her mother and went to the rooftop.

The sources said that Patras accompanied by Naveed killed the baby girl by hurling her from the rooftop. After being informed the police reached at the spot and apprehended the both suspects involved in the killing.

Later, the infant’s mother, in her statement to the police, said that her daughter slipped from her husband’s hands. She told the police that Patras was a drug addict.

In a contradictory statement, Naveed’s brother told the police that Patras was standing outside his residence when the baby girl fall from the roof.

The police has register a case and launched investigation into the killing.

