‘My father’s condition is not good’, says Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said that her father Nawaz Sharif’s condition not good and that he had suffered four angina attacks in the last week.

Expressing her views on the twitter, after her visit to Kot Lakhpat Jail said, “MNS’s doctor & I met him at Kotlakhpat jail today. During the meeting he had an episode of angina & asked for his nitrate spray.”

“It was then that he divulged that he has had similar attacks 4 times in last week. He reiterated that he will neither report nor complain”, she continued in her tweet.

“MNS has been a 3 times Prime Minister & the insensitivity & callousness regarding his health on part of the govt is shocking to say the least. My family & I are extremely concerned given the grave risk to his health,” Maryam added in her tweet.

The former prime minister was recently shifted back to Kot Lakhpat Jail from Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital in the light of the medical board’s recommendations.

