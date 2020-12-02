Fawad advises students ‘dying to become doctor’ to opt for biotech

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter on Wednesday to advise students contemplating a career in medicine to pursue biotech as a profession instead.

“My advice to all the students there dying to take MDCAT and become doctor forget about it instead choose biotech as profession,” he wrote in a post on his official Twitter handle. “Fifteen years down the line Doctor as profession [wi]ll start dying down as AI [artificial intelligence] take over medicine/medical field Biotech is future… good luck.”

Over 125,000 aspiring candidates signed up for the MDCAT 2020 held across the country on Sunday.

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Vice President Barrister Ali Raza said 138 students who informed the PMC about them being COVID-19 positive will take their exam on December 13.

The PMC will finalise the MDCAT results within next seven to ten days, he said.

