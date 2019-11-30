ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, on Saturday said that the opposition leader has suggested the names of bureaucrats instead of judges for the appointment of new chief election commissioner (CEC), ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry expressed hopes that the federal government and the opposition to make consensus over CEC position. He was commenting over the names suggested by the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, for CEC position in his letter sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

Fawad Chaudhry said that all three names recommended by Shehbaz Sharif are reliable and both sides will soon decide upon one names.

He said that the federal authorities desired to remove all flaws from the electoral process which would ensure the organisation of transparent elections free from criticism. Chaudhry added that the government is committed to empowering the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Chaudhry said that his ministry is also willing to introduce modern technologies in the election commission.

Earlier in the day, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan suggested three names for appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President has proposed the names of Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jaleel Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar for the appointment of the chief of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif in his letter has urged the prime minister for considering over these three nominees without further delay.

“The five-year constitutional term of the chief election commissioner is going to complete on 06 December,” the letter said.

The bench of the election commission requires to comprise of at least three members and it will become dysfunctional if the CEC and other two members would not be appointed, the opposition leader said in his letter.

The Supreme Court has also provided guidance for the consultation with its various decisions, the letter said. “You would have initiated the process of consultation under the constitution earlier then now,” the letter further said. “Hopefully you will back the eligibility of the proposed persons,” the opposition leader added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza will retire on December 06.

