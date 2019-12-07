Fawad says looking forward to Facebook founder’s visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday he has been looking forward to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s visit to “a beautiful country of ours.”

Welcoming a sister of the tech giant’s founder, Randi Zuckerberg to Pakistan in a tweet, he said: ” its a beautiful country of ours, looking forward for Mark Zuckerberg ⁦@finkd⁩ Pak visit.

“We have a huge respect for Zuckerberg family,your work in the tech world is certainly a leap forward for the mankind,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

Randi Jayne Zuckerberg, an American businesswoman, delivered a keynote address on the third and final day of AdAsia 2019 conference in Lahore.

Around 900 delegates from advertising and creative communications from the country and around the world participating in the three-day conference.

