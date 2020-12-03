‘Great minds have defeated coronavirus’: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that the coronavirus pandemic that killed nearly a 1.5million people is defeated by great minds.

Science has done it yet again for human race, Pandemic that killed nearly 1.5 M people is defeated by great minds, Congs to British people and Govt on becoming first nation to authorise use of vaccine.. @ukinpakistan — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 3, 2020

“He congratulated to British people and govt on becoming the first nation to authorise the use of vaccine”, he added.

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use and said that it will be rolled out from early next week.

A vaccine is seen as the best chance for the world to get back to some semblance of normality amid a global pandemic which has killed nearly 1.5 million people and upended the global economy.

“The government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” the government said.

