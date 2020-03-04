ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday called to file plea seeking disqualification of Shehbaz Sharif as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not returning to Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry in his tweet said the cabinet had conditioned Nawaz Sharif’s departure abroad with money under the light of the court decisions but the courts later allowed the erstwhile premier to travel to foreign country on Shehbaz Sharif’s guarantee.

کابینہ نے نواز شریف کی بیرون ملک روانگی عدالتی فیصلوں کے مطابق رقم سے مشروط کی تھی بعد میں عدالتوں نے شہباز شریف کی گارنٹی پر انھیں باہر جانے دیا، اب جب نواز شریف واپس نہیں آ رہے تو پنجاب حکومت کو عدالت سے شہباز شریف کی نااھلی کیلئے درخواست کرنی چاھیے، اپنی ذمہ داری ادا کریں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 4, 2020

Fawad Chaudhry urged the Punjab government to fulfill its responsibility and contact court to bring back Nawaz Sharif.

Read more: Govt seeks deportation of Nawaz Sharif from London

It may be mention here that federal government, after consulting with the Punjab government, yesterday written a letter to British government for Nawaz Sharif’s return as his bail ended.

It had been stated in the letter that Nawaz Sharif should be sent back to Pakistan to serve his remaining jail term. The British government was apprised of the current situation as well

