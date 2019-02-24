Fawad Chaudhry denies sending resignation to PM’s office

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has denied reports about sending his resignation to the Prime Minister’s office, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to media, the minister said that the matter will become clear in his meeting with the prime minister tomorrow.

Chaudhry said he didn’t have any contact with Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The prime minister was in Rajhanpur, while I am busy in the wedding of my brother,” information minister said.

Fawad Chaudhry said he will meet the prime minister tomorrow and will do what he will tell me to do.

Making a team is discretion of the prime minister. He will keep anyone in the team, which he will think better.

The information minister said, he has reservations with the matter related to the management of Pakistan Television (PTV). But the final decision will be from the prime minister.

“I don’t have only political association with the prime minister, but also have personal relationship with him,” Chaudhry said. “I will leave the ministry if he will tell me to do so on telephone,” information minister said.

A reporter told the minister that Prime Minister’s Advisor Naeem ul Haq has said that your resignation letter has reached to the PM’s office. “Naeem ul Haq doesn’t know anything,” the information minister replied.

He denied reports about sending his resignation to the office of the prime minister.

