Fawad Chaudhry demands extradition of Altaf, Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday demanded of the British government to handover Altaf Hussain and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

In his tweet, Fawad Chaudhry stated that Hussain and Nawaz are wanted to Pakistani courts and termed their residence in the UK against fundamental rights.

برطانیہ کی حکومت نواز شریف اور الطاف حسین کو پاکستان کیلے حوالے کرے، یہ ملزمان پاکستان کی عدالتوں کو مطلوب ہیں اور ان کی برطانیہ میں رہائش انصاف کے بنیادی اصولوں کی پامالی ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 6, 2020

It may be noted that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is currently residing in London after getting bail on the medical grounds from the Lahore High Court.

The accountability judge approved the exemption plea of the PML-N supreme leader until Jan 17 on the basis of his medical reports.

