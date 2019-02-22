ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday ordered to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against Managing Director Pakistan Television (PTV) Arshad Khan, over transfer of hefty amount from its account.

The directives of the minister follow after the matter was raised by the workers’ union of the PTV that a heavy amount has been transferred from the state television’s account under name of salaries disbursement.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The minister has also ordered inspector general of police Islamabad to carry out an investigation against MD PTV Arshad Khan.

“Submit a report into the matter after thorough investigation,” the letter penned by Fawad Chaudhry to the IGP Islamabad read.

It may be recalled that, differences between Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry and Prime Minister’s Aide on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq surfaced few days back over the Pakistan Television (PTV) MD’s performance.

Read more: Fawad responds to Naeemul Haq by tweeting Ghalib’s couplet

It started when, Haq took on twitter to respond comments made by Chaudhry about MD PTV’s performance and said, “The Prime Minister has full confidence in the Board of PTV and it’s management and believes PTV should be an independent organisation like BBC and the government will take all steps necessary towards that end.”

The minister reacted on Naeemul Haq’s tweet by a couplet of Ghalib.

Comments

comments