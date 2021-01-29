ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the petition for hearing, seeking disqualification of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for hiding his assets.

As per the cause list issued by the Registrar Office IHC, Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case on Monday (February 1). The IHC has already issued notices to Fawad Chaudhry and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the hearing.

The petitioner has claimed that the minister did not disclose details of the land he owns in Jhelum in his nomination papers for the 2018 General Election. He is no longer ‘sadiq and ameen’ and should be disqualified, he argued.

Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution is a provision requiring elected officials to be ‘sadiq and ameen’ or honest and righteous.

